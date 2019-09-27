ANGLETON — American Legion Post 241 in Angleton welcomed a new member, Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice Walker Brown, 21, in a brief initiation ceremony Sunday at the post.
A special guest at the ceremony was long-time post member George Ruth, 91, a Coast Guard veteran of World War II, as well as Korea and Vietnam. With 70 years separating the ages of the two members, they were noted as the oldest and the youngest currently in the post.
Also attending the ceremony were Walker’s parents, Ivy and Mark Brown of Angleton, as well as several other members of Post 241.
Walker is on a short visit home after training on the East Coast and will soon travel to Coos Bay, Oregon, for his next duty assignment. USCG Station Coos Bay performs various missions, but the most dramatic involve piloting rescue cutters through the huge surf over the bar.
Walker recently completed training for these missions and told the post members he is excited and looking forward to his experience there.
