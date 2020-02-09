ALVIN — Students who need help from a librarian but don’t want to be shushed can now check out a new application offered by Alvin Community College.
ACC recently launched Ask A Librarian/Chatstaff application on its website to offer assistance to students off campus. The apps are available through the library’s website and will also function on the mobile page.
“These programs allow 24/7 access to a masters-level librarian. All community members, students, staff, faculty and public patrons can use the service,” ACC Head Librarian Rebecca McClain said. “It has been a wonderful resource for all our students, especially Dual Enrollment and our online students.”
The applications are staffed by American Library Association-accredited librarians who have years of experience serving academic and community libraries. The librarians will help users learn how to find the proper resources for their research.
The application can be found on the ACC Library site under the red button “Ask-A-Librarian.”
Since its recent launch, the application has become useful for college website users needing assistance, McClain said.
“In the first week we had questions ranging from opening hours to how to cite a source,” she said.
Users can work directly with the librarians on Chatstaff using the online chat form as well as screen sharing, texting and e-mails. The program also utilizes assistive technology.
If the librarian available on the Chatstaff is unable to provide help, ACC librarians will step in, McClain said.
For information, call 281-756-3559.
