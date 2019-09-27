ANGLETON
District hosting bond meetings
Angleton ISD has four remaining chances for community members to ask questions about the 2019 bond referendum at the district’s community forums.
The forums serve as an opportunity for district administrators to do a short presentation about the bond project’s scope, how the district decided on that scope and how taxes will be impacted if the measure passes.
The meetings are each at 6:30 p.m. Future meetings dates include Monday at Angleton Junior High, Tuesday at Angleton High School, Oct. 8 at Northside Elementary and Oct. 10 at Rancho Isabella Elementary.
Early voting begins Oct. 21 and Election Day is Nov. 5.
More information can be found by visiting angletonisd.net/bond.
ANGLETON
Museum presents archaeology series
The Brazoria County Museum is hosting a series of free presentations on significant archaeological finds locally and around Texas through October.
Each session will start at 6:30 p.m. at the museum, 100 E. Cedar St. in Angleton. Programs include:
Oct. 3: Shannon Smith, deputy site director at the Levi Jordan Plantation, will present a summary of the 2018 archeological investigations at the plantation, focusing closely on one of the known slave quarters.
Oct. 10: William Moore shares the first guidebook on calabooses and other forgotten jails still in existence in Texas.
Oct. 17: Discover the archival riches at the Texas General Land Office as Brian Stauffer provides practical guidance on research in the Spanish Collection.
Oct. 24: Jason Barrett with the Archeological Studies Branch of the state transportation department will explore Native Trade Trails through Southeast Texas.
For more information, follow the Museum on Facebook or call 979-864-1208.
DANBURY
Dinner to support Project Graduation
Danbury High School’s Class of 2020 will be having a Project Graduation fundraiser before the Panthers’ homecoming game Oct. 4.
Chicken spaghetti plates will be sold from 5 to 7 p.m. for $10 each in the Danbury High School cafeteria, 5611 First Street.
Tickets are available from Class of 2020 members or email dhsprojectgrad2020@gmail.com.
ANGLETON
Information session set on police program
The Angleton Police Department will be hosting a Q&A on its efforts to reduce crime and enhance traffic safety with a new Data-Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety, or DDACTS.
The system maps locations and frequency of specific types of offenses to allow police to determine where it might need to increase patrols or take other proactive measures.
This event starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the training room at the police station, 104 Cannan Drive. It is open to the public to be educated on DDACTS, what it is and how it will help reduce crime.
For information, call 979-849-2383.
