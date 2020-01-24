ANGLETON — Southside Elementary fifth-graders learned about Alaska from students in that state in January using Zoom, a video conferencing program being used by teachers to connect classrooms across the world.
Southside students learned about the aurora borealis, travel, the seasons, earthquakes and drills, sports, school and native cultures, customs, dances and traditions.
During a Q&A after the presentation, Angleton students were shocked to learn Alaskan students go outside to recess in temperatures down to negative-10 degrees. Alaskan students also sled at recess, but explained recess is canceled when bears and moose are on the playground.
Southside Librarian Tara Munson Sartin said she’s excited about the opportunity for the school’s students to teach others about Texas and Angleton on the next Zoom chat.
