ANGLETON — While day-care students might know the wheels on the bus go round and round, they often haven’t been exposed to school buses and bus safety yet, so members of the Angleton ISD Transportation Department were excited to teach the children at Little Hands Academy in Angleton about bus rules and safety Wednesday morning.
Pam Craigs and Sandy Morgan brought two Angleton ISD buses to the day care and demonstrated how to get on the bus, what not to touch on the bus, and bus etiquette, like sitting down with your back again the seat.
The two also explained the stop signs attached to the bus and why it is always important for people to stop when the buses are stopped.
Craigs hopes the kids will feel more comfortable around buses after their experience today and will hopefully be more confident when riding buses in the future.
“They’re little now, but they might be on our routes as kindergartners and hopefully now that they’ve seen bus drivers and been inside the bus, they won’t be afraid or nervous to get on,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.