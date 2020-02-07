ANGLETON — Students at Westside Elementary School heard from celebrities, students from Southside Elementary listened to authors read their tales and across the district Northsiders dropped everything Wednesday and read for World Read Aloud Day.
Celebrity readers — also known as community members and business owners — read to every classroom at Westside to start the morning and Southside connected with authors over Skype to learn more about writing a book and hear the authors read their own stories.
At Northside, everyone stopped everything to read aloud in the afternoon, and some students even used that time to read to Guideaux, music teacher Juli Salzman’s class parrot.
Started 11 years ago, World Read Aloud Day aims to motivate children, teens and adults to celebrate the power of words. This global literacy movement is about taking action to show the world that the right to read and write belongs to all people.
