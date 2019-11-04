ANGLETON — Residents looking for an extra bit of spiritual uplifting can find it this week over lunch at First Presbyterian Church of Angleton.
The word of God is always a central theme of the Angleton Exchange Club’s “One Nation Under God” Luncheon, though this year’s event will project a message that focuses on service members of the military and first responders, organizer Ro’Vin Garrett said.
“During the month of November, Exchange Clubs all across America host events like this,” Garrett said. “It’s a time for us to reflect and look at our country’s unique relationship with our creator. We usually bring a speaker that can give inspiration.”
This year the luncheon will be a little different, Garrett said. The guest speaker is from the Beaumont chapter of Strength for Service, an organization based in Nashville that focuses its efforts on supporting first responders and military members through inspirational calendar books.
“The mission of Strength for Service Inc. is to publish and provide spiritual and inspirational literature for members of the armed services, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs/paramedics and other community servants,” according to the organization’s website.
The event is not only a message of love and inspiration but also a fundraiser for the Exchange Club, which works with programs supporting youth and family services throughout the area, according to the event’s flyer.
The goal of the luncheon is always to inspire in a prayerful, reflecting way, Garrett said.
“We don’t want anyone to sever the roots of our foundation,” District Judge Terri Holder said as a speaker during the previous event. “If you study the history books, you will see God’s hands in effect.”
Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased at the door or ahead of time by calling 979-864-1838, Garrett said.
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 130 S. Arcola St. in Angleton.
