CLUTE
Look to the heavens at Fall Astronomy Day
The Brazosport Astronomy Club will host its semiannual Astronomy Day from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd.
The event will include safe solar viewing during the day, nighttime telescope viewing, tours of the BASF Planetarium and other astronomy activities. Admission is free.
The family-friendly event will take place rain or shine.
For information, call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
FREEPORT
Shipmates to host clinic for students
Boys and girls in fourth through eighth grades are invited to take part in a mini-clinic with the Brazosport High School Shipmates.
The clinic, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, includes dancing, pizza and the chance to participate in a halftime performance with the Brazosport Shipmates.
The cost is $35 and $30 for each additional family member.
For information, contact Hillary Peña at 979-730-7260, Ext. 13498, or hillary.pena@brazosportisd.net. Registration packets are available at the Brazosport High School front office, 1800 W. Second St.
LAKE JACKSON
Donate food at mall to scare away hunger
Brazosport Cares food pantry in Freeport is teaming up with Brazos Mall for a Scare Away Hunger food drive to help local families in need.
Donations of nonperishable foods and hygiene items will be accepted throughout October at bins in front of the El Chico and Texas Roadhouse at the mall, 100 Oyster Creek Drive.
Commonly needed items include canned fruits and vegetables, soups, whole grains, protein packs, peanut butter, pasta, rice, shampoo and conditioner, soap, diapers and wipes, baby food and formula and dental hygiene products. For information, contact the pantry at 979-239-1225 or development@brazosportcares.org.
LAKE JACKSON
‘Pumpkin church’ needs volunteers
Pumpkins are coming to the Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch, and volunteers are needed to help unload them.
The pumpkins are expected to arrive at 4 p.m. Oct. 11 at the church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Volunteers can expect fun and fellowship as they assist.
Pizza and water will provided and all ages are welcome.
The profits from the patch this year will go to the Society of St. Stephen to help local families struggling to pay rent and utilities. For information, call 979-297-2013.
National Night Out events set for tonight
Communities around Brazosport will host events in which residents can meet their first responders during the annual National Night Out in Texas. All will feature free food and family-friendly activities.
Clute: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive.
Freeport: 6 to 8 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park.
Jones Creek: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Lake Jackson: 6 to 8 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road.
Oyster Creek: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Oyster Creek Volunteer Fire Department station on FM 523.
Richwood: 5 to 9 p.m. at Richwood Municipal Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive.
Surfside Beach: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Surfside Fire Department, 202 Fort Velasco Drive.
