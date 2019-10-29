LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with activities and events from Sept. 26 to Oct. 16.
The month began with a Calle de Colegio kickoff in the courtyard outside the MEGlobal Student Pavilion. The event featured live music, games, piñatas, food trucks and a ribbon-cutting with the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Many other events were scheduled throughout the month, with all having strong participation from the college and community. Among the highlights were a salsa-tasting contest, tortilla-making lessons, free lunches, a screening of the film “Los Graduados,” salsa dance lessons with professional dancer Chris Williams, and a luncheon featuring guitar-extraordinaire and BC alum John Calderon.
A closing event featured lunch, a loteria, a mariachi band and a performance by the Westside Ballet Folklorico student club from Westside Elementary in Angleton.
