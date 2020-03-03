The Clute Cougar Robotics Team Aries placed 11th out of 36 teams Feb. 22 at the Southeast Texas Regional Robotics Championship at San Jacinto College, earning the distinction of being the highest-performing public school even among other high schools.
The Clute Aries team is in its first year and has set a high standard for future robotics teams.
“I am so proud of them and how they have overcome so much adversity,” Coach Becky Teague said. “That this mostly seventh-grade team outperformed even experienced high school teams is just amazing.
“I will have most of them back next year and we are looking forward to growing a lot as a team.”
The Clute team appreciates the help of the Brazoswood robotics teams, Brad Whitehead and community sponsors.
