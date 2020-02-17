Brazoswood Health Occupations Students of America students had an amazing weekend of competing at the Area 2 HOSA Spring Competition, with three students advancing to the state competition April 1-3 in Galveston.
Cecilia Espinoza advanced with a first-place finish in medical assisting, while
Prisha Dalal and Gabe Santana earned their places by finishing second in CPR/first aid.
Harmony Schuster placed fourth in nursing assisting and Destiny Basurto and Emiley Goodrich each placed fourth in Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) skills, and they will serve as alternates should any qualifiers in those events be unable to attend.
Brazoswood had students participating in the following areas: clinical nursing, medical assisting, nursing assisting, CERT Skills (two teams), CPR and first aid, dental science and medical innovation.
