FREEPORT
School raises $3,460 for breast cancer fight
Brazosport High School students and staff had a breast cancer awareness T-shirt drive in October, and with the support of the Freeport community, they raised a total of $3,460.
The funds were donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
“This donation is in honor of all of those that have fought the battle against cancer,” said Brazosport High School Principal Richard Yoes. “We have many survivors in our school community, and we also carry the memory of those that did not survive the fight. We are grateful for your generous contributions, and are proud to make this donation.”
LAKE JACKSON
Jazz Sunday returns to St. Timothy’s
St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church welcomes back the jazz sextet Jazz Sunday to lead the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3, providing their exciting take on hymns.
Richard Birk, leader and founder of the band, has also written music especially for St. Timothy’s for the liturgical music of its service.
An associate professor and coordinator of music at Brazosport College, Birk founded Jazz Sunday in 1990. He has conducted the Community College All-Star Jazz Ensemble at the International Association for Jazz Education in New York and has served as the president of IAJE-Texas.
Birk plays trombone and will be joined by drums, saxophone, trumpet, piano, bass and a vocalist.
The church is at 200 Oyster Creek Drive. For information, visit www.st.timothy.org or call 979-297-6003.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Save Our Beach hosts Treasures by the Sea
The annual Treasures by the Sea market benefiting the Save Our Beach Association will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Stahlman Park, 2211 Blue Water Highway.
The event will feature craft vendors as well as homemade hot soups, baked goods and live music. There also will be a kite show that has proved to be very popular as the colorful kites float on Gulf winds along the beach.
All proceeds go to support the Save Our Beach Association for cleanup, renourishment and maintenance of the beach.
For information, email gpavey321@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.