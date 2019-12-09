FREEPORT — During the 2018-19 school year, Brazosport High School went through the process to become designated as a Unified Champion School by Special Olympics Texas. In being named a Unified Champion School, Brazosport High has demonstrated its focus on “authentic social inclusion” between students with and without special needs.
“Although many inclusive practices have already been in place, the Unified Champion School process has made our intentions deliberate, and led to the creation of opportunities for students with special needs to participate in pep rallies and organizations like Student Council,” Brazosport Principal Richard Yoes said.
To qualify as an official Unified Champion School, Brazosport was required to do the following:
Unified Sports
Offer a Unified Sport in at least one season throughout the school year.
Have an adult coach who has been trained in Special Olympics Unified Sports for each sport.
Officially recognize Unified Sports in a similar style as other athletics/activities.
Inclusive Youth Leadership
Form a Unified Club which offers leadership opportunities/training for students with and without intellectual disabilities.
The inclusive club/group meets at least once per month throughout the school year.
The inclusive club/group has an adult liaison and is officially recognized by the school in a similar style as other clubs/activities.
Whole School Engagement
Host at least two Whole School Engagement Activities (for example, Spread the Word to End the Word campaign, Unified Sports Day, Pep Rally, Unified Dance, etc.).
Students with and without disabilities are involved with planning and leading whole school engagement events/activities.
Additional Requirements:
Use Special Olympics of Texas and Unified Champion School logos on all printed materials.
Complete the brief monthly reports (to be completed by the student leader(s) when possible).
Have fun!
This year, Brazosport High School plans to work toward the National Banner Recognition as a demonstration of the commitment to inclusion.
