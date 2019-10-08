LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport College Foundation recently hosted its biennial Scholarship Soirée with attendees enjoying a 1920s-themed celebration filled with fun and good times. More important, however, was the amount of money the event raised for student scholarships.
The “Sip Sip Soirée: A Speakeasy Affair” event at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College brought in more than $200,000 that will be used toward scholarships through the Brazosport College Foundation.
The soirée raised a bulk of its money through gifts from community members, local businesses and a live auction. More than 350 people attended the event.
The Soirée was underwritten by Dow. Other sponsors included BASF Corp.; Olin Corp.; Chevron Phillips Chemical Co.; Freeport LNG; Kennemer, Masters & Lunsford, LLC; K-Bin; Phillips 66; Birdsong Real Estate; Brazosport Tire; Cordoba Law Firm; Family Fitness/Marquis Construction Services; Gary and Ruth Hockstra; Charles Johnson Law Firm; the Kageler and Warny families; A Taste for Nature Steering Team — Marty and Carole Cornell, Sam and Mickey Dufilho, Heardy and Lisa Myers, Ken and Linda Sluis and Ravi and Pam Singhania; Bill and Diane Tasto, George and Trish Franklin, George and Anita Rau, Robert and Karen Perryman and Gerald and Serena Andrews; USA DeBusk; Texas Gulf Bank; Vencorex US; CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport; MEGlobal; CenterPoint Energy; Gateway Mortgage Group; and Terracon.
The event was chaired by Matthew and Natalie Broaddus; Rich and Trudy Wells were the honorary chairs.
This was the Brazosport College Foundation’s fifth biennial Scholarship Soirée. Since the event’s inception in 2011, more than $1.5 million has been raised for student scholarships.
One of the many students attending Brazosport College on a scholarship, Tyler Krebs, spoke about how her college education has been assisted by a foundation scholarship.
Guests at the Scholarship Soirée enjoyed a multitude of other activities, including live music produced by the Grand Ol’ Production Co., featuring Will Hearn, Blue Water Highway, the Dirty River Dixie Band and other local talents; fine dining; libations; and plenty of dancing. The soirée also featured a raffle, sponsored by Paul and Becky Kageler, with one lucky guest winning a getaway for two at a choice of one of Hotel ZaZa’s four boutique hotels in Texas.
To learn more about Brazosport College or the Brazosport College Foundation, call 979230-3163.
