Clute Intermedate School advanced two teams to the national You Be The Chemist competition based on their finish at the Brazoria Regional hosted Feb. 29 by Clute Intermediate.
Chemical Education Foundation’s You Be The Chemist Challenge is a collaborative, multi-level academic competition that celebrates the science of chemistry and elevates STEM careers. The academic competition is to encourage students in fifth through eighth grade to explore chemistry concepts and discover their real-world applications.
Qualifying teams compete at Regional Challenges, where they collaboratively answer timed, short-answer questions.
Competing schools included Aragon Middle School from Cy Fair ISD, Barrow Elementary from Columbia-Brazoria ISD, and Clute Intermediarte and Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy from Brtazosport ISD.
Advancing to the national competition with a second-place finish in the video challenge from Clute Intermediate are Micah Johnson, Francisco Zamora, Nathaniel Nevarez and Servando Saenz. The third-place team from Clute consisted off Nicholas Harrold, Victoria Laws, Quynh Anh Nguyen and Julieanna Valdez.
Other participants who took the challenge are Alexandra Agut, Judah Morrow and Hayden Burns.
Advancing teams from each Regional Challenge create a video exploring the role of chemistry in their community. Videos are evaluated by a panel of judges, and the top video from each state is recognized on the CEF website. The top 10 teams, selected from those recognized in each state/territory, participate in an on-site competition in Houston, where they are evaluated onsite by a panel of judges on their video creation process, explored topics and overall knowledge of scientific concepts addressed in the video. The top teams receive prizes and recognition.
Sponsoring teachers are Jennifer Janis of Clute Intermediate and Jamie Morton of SFA STEM Academy.
The National You Be The Chemist Competition will be June 15 in Houston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.