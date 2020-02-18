CLUTE — T.W. Ogg Elementary School Librarian/Media Specialist Bronwyn Rumsey recently was honored as a finalist for Texas Computer Education Association Library/Media Specialist of the Year.
Each year, the association recognizes exemplary educators in Texas who have shown excellence in implementing technology in their classrooms, libraries, schools and districts. Rumsey’s use of technology in the T.W. Ogg’s library made her a statewide standout, earning her this year’s honor.
“I am very honored to have been selected as a finalist for the Texas Computer Education Association Library/Media Specialist of the Year, but more importantly, for the recognition that this brings to all librarians and media specialists,” Rumsey said. “We are all teachers first and foremost, doing all that we can for each and every student.”
This is Rumsey’s 16th year with Brazosport ISD and her ninth year as a librarian/media specialist. She taught fifth-, seventh- and eighth-grade English Language Arts before becoming a library media specialist.
Rumsey serves on the Campus Educational Improvement Committee and she is the Tech Cadre leader for her campus. Her leadership not only benefits the students and staff at Ogg, but also impacts innovation and service delivery districtwide.
“Bronwyn Rumsey is setting the standard for educational excellence in the library for our students, teachers, and staff,” Ogg Principal Kristi Traylor said. “Our students soar in our library because of Bronwyn’s commitment to providing outstanding learning experiences. We are so excited to see her honored for her tremendous work.”
