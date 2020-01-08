CLUTE — Six Brazoswood High School musicians advanced to the area competition based on their performances at the Texas Music Educators Association Region XVII auditions last month in Alvin.
Hans Aggarwal, Thomas Gagnon, Shawn MacGregor, Simone Marshall, Shannon Smith and Sam Soria qualified for the area round and will compete this month for a spot in the Texas All-State Band.
Buc Band members earning a spot in the All-District Band at the Alvin auditions were Katy Ashby, flute; David Fey, clarinet; Joshua Gillis, baritone sax; Evelyn Gomez, clarinet; Jeremiah Johnson, trombone; Gabe Martinez, tuba; Kristen McKenney, tenor sax; Austin Morrow, alto sax; Lessiam Ramos-Rodriguez, clarinet; and Graysen Winters, trumpet.
In addition to district honors, these students were named to the All-Region Band and participated in a clinic and concert Dec. 14 at Clear Lake High School: Aggarwal, percussion; Bo Bartos, horn; Wyatt Barrier, bass trombone; Crystal Beal, bass clarinet; Hunter Brooks, trombone; Gagnon, tenor sax; Madison Habeck, trumpet; Jasmine Hernandez, clarinet; MacGregor, clarinet; Marshall, flute; Dominik Mayo, trumpet; Matthew Pulido, trumpet; Bryton Sanabria, trombone; Smith, bass clarinet; and Soria, tuba.
