Brazosport ISD students once again participated in their annual Jump Rope for Heart events on their campuses.
Elementary campuses partnered with the American Heart Association to help save lives and raise over $35,000 for the life saving organization.
Heart Healthy Challenge activities weren’t limited to jumping rope. Many campuses celebrated with dancing, Hula-Hooping, roller racing, scootering and playing all sorts of games from soccer to basketball. Some campuses had their feeder high school football players come to celebrate with them and build relationships between high school athletes and future high schoolers.
In the more than 35-year history of Jump Rope For Heart, the American Heart Association has impacted the lives of millions. The American Heart Association has been able to work with health-care providers to reduce the number of people dying from heart disease and stroke by 25 percent, and those achievements, in part, are because of the awareness brought about by schools and the lifesaving donations students have raised.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.