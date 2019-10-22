Annual Fall Fest coming to Riverplace
Residents are invited to Riverplace in Freeport Municipal Park for the city’s annual Fall Fest featuring a costume contest, treats and more.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and admission is free.
In addition to the costume contest for all ages, there will be games and trunk or treat for children.
For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 979-233-6061.
CLUTE
Harvest Fun Fest planned in Clute
Children 12 and younger should show up before 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Dive, to register for the Harvest Fun Fest costume contest.
The contest will be broken into three age categories: 3 and younger, 4 to 7 years old and 8 to 12 years old. Games and trunk or treat also are planned for the 25th annual event.
For information, call 979-265-8392 or visit clutetexas.gov.
LAKE JACKSON
Spooktacular set for Sea Center Texas
Dress up in your best Halloween costume and enter the Halloween parade during Spooktakular from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive.
In addition to the Halloween festivities, guests can participate in educational activities, touch live reptiles and take part in crafts, games and trick or treat.
Admission is free, but there is a $5 craft fee per participant.
For information, call 979-292-0100, Ext. 221, or visit tpwd.texas.gov/calendar/sea-center.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Village offers festival at Stahlman Park
Trunk or treat and other traditional harvest and Halloween party activities will be included in the fun starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway.
In addition to children gathering goodies, guests can bob for apples, play games, have their face painted, enjoy hot dogs and cotton candy, and more.
For information, call 979-233-1531 or visit surfsidetx.org.
LAKE JACKSON
Museum hosting Pumpkin Patio Party
Bring pumpkins to carve or carve one on hand at the annual Pumpkins on the Patio, the Lake Jackson Historical Museum’s annual fall-themed lawn party.
In addition to pumpkin-carving, guests can play lawn games including croquet and horseshoes, sip apple cider and nibble pepitas or other snacks. Get creative and make jack-o’-lantern memories, and let the museum staff clean up the messy pumpkin goo.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 249 Circle Way in Lake Jackson. For information, call 979-297-1570 or visit lakejackson museum.org.
