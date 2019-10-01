CLUTE — The 2018-19 Brazoswood PM Jazz Ensemble has been named a winner in the Mark of Excellence/National Jazz Honors Project by the Foundation for Music Education.
This prestigious recognition is part of a nationwide project that included more than 320 schools across 38 states. The contest is entered by submitting recordings in which the top ensemble is selected by a panel of industry-leading professionals as a national winner.
The 2018-19 Brazoswood PM Jazz Ensemble will be featured on a special compilation album that will include all of the national winners from each musical division.
This album will be available for purchase on the Markcustom.com website.
