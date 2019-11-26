Freeport Elementary began developing a monthly STEM night program last year in an effort to show parents and students alike that science is exciting and it relates to jobs in our area. The night’s activities are designed to stimulate curiosity and problem-solving abilities. STEM nights also encourage students to be persistent and hard workers.
Each month’s learning experiences focus around one subject. This month students and parents explored chemical reactions.
As students entered the school, they were immediately met with bowls and containers that were emitting carbon dioxide gases. Students and parents were enthralled and drawn into the learning experience as teachers used dry ice to make bubbles of all sizes that then vanished into a gas that looked like smoke.
As students continued throughout the building, they experimented with baking soda and vinegar as they discovered what pop rocks do when dispensed into soda bottles. Another experiment allowed students and parents to create their own lava lamps using oil, water and Alka-Seltzer tables. Their excitement grew as they used milk, food coloring and Dawn dish soap to repel the colors across the plate of milk.
The night also included an air cannon that showed air movement as a blast of smoke filled the room, eliciting shouts of delight from the children as they saw science occurring firsthand.
The STREAM classrooms at Brazosport ISD (Science, Technology, Reading/Writing, Engineering, Mathematics) provide the means to build a pathway for student’s futures.
“Something magical happens when you take the time to explore the unknown, to make predictions, to be right, to be wrong, or to discover something totally new,” science expert Steve Spangler said.
The STEM nights at Freeport Elementary take place once a month and the public is encouraged to come learn about science together.
