LAKE JACKSON — More than 120 people from Brazosport College and the local community recently attended an Emotional Health and Wellness Day event at the college’s Gator Hall.
The event, which focused on raising awareness and breaking the various stigmas surrounding mental health and suicide, attracted a wide range of community members, including Brazosport College students, faculty and staff members, local counselors and representatives from area hospitals, school districts and social services agencies, among others.
“In 2018, Brazoria County was ranked No. 3 in the state of Texas for the number of suicides,” said Kelli Forde Spiers, BC Office of Student Life Director. “This event was designed to bring our community together to address the negative stigma associated with mental health and to empower our community to help our students, loved ones, friends and colleagues who may be in distress.”
Activities throughout the day included a mental health prevention and awareness training with Delma Garza from the Brazoria County Counseling Center, a resource fair with educational information, connections and advice, and a panel discussion with community leaders.
Panel members included Jan Melis from NAMI Gulf Coast, Dr. Rick Ertell from the Brazoria County Counseling Center, Brenda George from S.T.O.P. Suicide and Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Deputy Shane Vandergriff. Also among the speakers was a local high school student and suicide survivor.
The event was sponsored by the Brazosport College Office of Student Life, the Brazosport College Employee Development Center, the Brazoria County Counseling Center and local teen suicide prevention program, S.T.O.P. Suicide (Stop, Talk and Overcome Pain).
For information about the recent Emotional Health and Wellness Day activities or for information about mental health awareness and suicide prevention, call the Brazosport College Department of Student Life at 979-230-3412.
