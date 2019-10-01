CLUTE — George Braun, a senior at Brazoswood High School, has qualified as a semifinalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
As a semifinalist, Braun has an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $33 million that will be offered next spring to finalists. Braun is the son of George and Elizabeth Braun of Lake Jackson.
Braun is highly involved in Brazoswood activities through Advanced Placement classes, the rocketry program (currently the Lead Engineer), FIRST Robotics competition, UIL Computer Science team, National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society and National German Honor Society. He has also been an accomplished athlete in cross country, swim and water polo.
About 1.5 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, with about 16,000 being named as semifinalists.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test their third year in high school and by meeting published program entry/participation requirements.
To be considered for a merit scholarship, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in four news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
