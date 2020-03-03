Brazosport ISD sent nine Texas Association of Future Educators Career and Technical Student Organization chapter students to compete at the state level Feb. 20 to 22 during the 36th annual Teach Tomorrow Summit in McAllen.
Brazoswood’s Baylee Lewis and Isabelle Medina earned a Blue Ribbon in Special Edition Bulletin Board-Elementary. Isabella Corona and Ainethe Olguin earned a Blue Ribbon in Chapter Yearbook.
For Brazosport, Kayla Gutierrez earned a blue ribbon in Interactive Bulletin Board-Elementary and a Bronze Certificate for her Portfolio. Lizet Mendoza-Gomez earned a Blue Ribbon in Interactive Bulletin Board-Middle School. Finally, Alexia Haynes earned a White Ribbon in Interactive Bulletin Board-Elementary.
Texas Association of Future Educators is a career and technical student organization that is part of the Career and Technical Education classes at Brazoswood High School that gets students who are interested in teaching an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. Through many different competitions and workshops students learn many different aspects of education.
Program sponsors are Jaime Moreno, Mary Ashley Jimenez and Jasmi Brown.
