RICHWOOD — For the seventh year in a row, Gladys Polk Elementary has challenged its students to live a heart-healthy lifestyle with fun activities and incentives as part of the Heart Healthy Challenge. The program, originally known as Jump Rope for Heart, kicked off Oct. 2 in the Polk gym with the American Heart Association encouraging the whole campus.
Students took heart hero pledges and received free wristbands with positive messages on them in October. During classes, students learned heart-healthy facts, had a healthy foods unit and learned how to spread the word on health. If students raised $50, they earned a chance to pour a cup of slime over their coaches’ heads.
The big event day took place Nov. 8 with snacks, face painting, jump rope contests and, of course, the “sliming” of the teachers.
This year, Polk Elementary raised around $3,800 for the American Heart Association. The students got to slime Coach Joe Pintavalle and Samantha Armstrong, celebrate their achievements and commit to continuing a heart-healthy way of life.
“Our Panda families and students rocked our event again this year,” Armstrong said. “We have learned so much these past few months in keeping our hearts and bodies healthy and bringing heart-healthy awareness to our community. I am so proud of them all in supporting such a great cause. They are truly all heart heroes.”
