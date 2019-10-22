CLUTE — More than 75 students from around the region auditioned for one of 40 spots in the Region XVII All-Region Jazz Bands during tryouts for the Texas Music Educators Association, and students from Brazoswood High School received 18 of those 40 spots — the most of any school in Region 17.
Students who earned a position in the All-Region Jazz Band II during the tryouts Sept. 14 at Brazoswood High School are: Evan Bennington, bass trombone; Sophia Massey, alto sax; Alexander Moore, trombone; Matthew Pulido, trumpet; Bryton Sanabria, trombone; Jeremy Wilson, guitar; and Graysen Winters, trumpet. Students named to the All-Region Jazz Band I are: Wyatt Barrier, bass trombone; Bo Bartos, trumpet; Hunter Brooks, trombone; Rory Duncanson, piano; Thomas Gagnon, tenor sax; Connor Holt, alto sax; Braeden Luera, trombone; Raul Marquez, drums; Dominik Mayo, trumpet; Grace Sargent, trumpet; and Bryce Sidney, bass.
These 18 students, along with the other members of the All-Region Jazz Bands will attend a clinic with world-class educators beginning Nov. 15 and culminating with a concert at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Admission is free.
