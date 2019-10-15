LAKE JACKSON — The Rotary Club of Brazosport will be joined by polio survivors, representatives of other local Rotary Clubs and local government officials to celebrate historic progress toward a polio-free world at its meeting at noon Oct. 22 at the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
District 5890 Polio Chair Ken Vernor, a past president of the Brazosport Club, will be the featured speaker.
Rotary International, a network of 1.2 million members of 35,000 clubs worldwide, has worked for three decades alongside the Gates Foundation, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other partners to reach unvaccinated children throughout the world. Rotary International has declared Oct. 24 to be World Polio Day, and the Brazoria County Commissioners Court has proclaimed that date as World Polio Day in Brazoria County.
The Rotary Club of Brazosport has made an impressive contribution to the effort to end this crippling disease, which is on the verge of eradication. Two remaining countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, pose major challenges to reaching the ultimate goal of the campaign, yet additional funds will be needed to maintain the immunization program.
In 2017-18, the Brazosport Club netted $41,000 for the cause, according to Lucy Pendon, club director of Rotary International and District D589 chairwoman of annual giving. In Rotary year 2018-19, the club raised $25,409. For the past six years, Pendon has organized the raffle of a television as part of the annual Brazosport Rotary Club Shrimp Boil, Fish Fry and Auction fundraiser. This special raffle has generated more than $32,000 to fight the spread of polio.
Rotary members have not only reached into their own pockets to support the cause but have engaged the community in a variety of creative fundraising projects. At the shrimp boil, the last auction item was “Help Us Spend Bill Gates’ Money,” asking those in attendance to raise their hands to pledge donations for the polio fund. This generated more than $15,000 for the End Polio Now campaign.
Since the Global Polio Eradication Initiative began, cases have dropped by 99.9 percent, from 350,000 in 1988 in 125 countries to 33 cases of wild poliovirus in just two countries.
With polio nearly eliminated, Rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.
Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support global eradication efforts. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total annual contribution of $150 million, Pendon said.
