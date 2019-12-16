LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College Community Education had its fall semester graduation ceremony Dec. 5, with 56 students receiving certificates during a ceremony at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
Students earned certificates and recognition in four areas, including Allied Healthcare, Allied Healthcare Career Pathways, Citizenship and the Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency.
Students graduating from the Allied Healthcare program were Kayla Amaya, Denise Barbour, Crystal Barcenas, Elizabeth Buendia, Brianna Cuellar, Heidi Danford, Kalley Danford, Angelica Galvan, Ayde Galvan, Jurairat Hoskins, Clarissa Johnican, Gloria Maldonado, Maria Montelongo, San Juanita Isabel Ortiz, Desteny Osgood, Amanda Serrano and Tifney Williams.
Students graduating from the Allied Healthcare Career Pathways program were Vanessa Anderson, Tammy Brandenburg, Shawndre Brown, Yazmin Cantu, Idalis Cardenas, Kari Casiano, Arisbet Guerrero, Roberto Hernandez, Suzonne Higgins, Amber Lara, Rhanda Lewis, Alicia Martinez, Lisa Mullenix, Alyssa Ortiz, Lisette Rangel, Jane Ryan, Emery Salazar, Michelle Sigers and Eternity Tyree.
High School Equivalency graduates included Elizabeth Candelaria, Lashaie Dorsey, Victoria Esparza Campbel, Alyssa Foster, Daniel Holguin, Marc Jordan, Miguel Martinez, Daniela Mendoza, Ana Meza Lemus, Jonathan Morris, Myriam Nunez, Tiffany Ortiz, Juvenal Ramirez Jr., Carol Rowinsky and Vanessa Vargas.
Genovena Martinez Garza and Heron Patlan Olivares graduated from the Citizenship program.
For information about Brazosport College’s Community Education program, visit www.brazosport.edu/ce or call 979-230-3600.
