CLUTE — Six Brazosport ISD students qualified to represent the district at the Texas Association of Future Educators state competition based on their performance at the region level.
Brazoswood took 10 TAFE Career and Technical Student Organization chapter students to the Region 4 South Conference and Competitions at Alief Taylor High School, and three qualified to compete at the state level.
Brazoswood students who advanced to the state competition are:
Isabella Corona and Ainethe Olguin in Chapter Yearbook;
Zoe Garza and Zoey Garcia in Interactive Bulletin Board Middle School; and,
Baylee Lewis and Isabelle Medina in Interactive Bulletin Board Special Edition.
Brazosport High School took five students to regional competition and had three advance to state. They are:
Kayla Gutierrez, Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary;
Lizet Mendoza-Gomez, Interactive Bulletin Board Middle School; and,
Alexia Haynes, Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary.
All state qualifiers will continue on to the Teach Tomorrow Summit and state competitions, which will be Feb. 20-22 in McAllen.
Sponsors are Jasmi Brown at Brazoswood and Jaime Moreno at Brazosport.
