BRAZORIA
Ex-Ranger to serve as parade grand marshal
Jesse J. Mack, a 42-year veteran as a Texas Ranger, will be honored as the grand marshal of the Heritage Day Parade on March 7 in Brazoria.
Mack attended Sweeny ISD schools and the George Washington Carver School System and graduated May 1968. He served in the U. S. Air Force from December 1968 to August 1972 and college at St. Edwards University before serving with the state of Texas 1975 to 2001.
He and wife, Patricia Mack live in Houston.
The 16th annual Brazoria Heritage Celebration will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7 at the Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. For information, call 979-345-3335.
The Brazoria Heritage Foundation, which presents the annual Heritage Festival, also paid tribute to Mack during its Black History Day program at the Brazoria Civic Center, when it honored artist Earl Jones Jr. of Hitchcock.
