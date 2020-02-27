SWEENY – Sixteen Chevron Phillips volunteers recently took on the task of teaching Junior Achievement’s Economics for Success basic career and budgeting program to more than 170 Sweeny Junior High seventh-grade students.
Statistics show one of today’s biggest challenges continues to be personal financial literacy. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. consumer savings continue to decline and are projected to be at only 2.7 percent in 2026. A nationwide survey of financial literacy among high school seniors shows an average score of 52.7 percent. American kids might know how to read and write before they graduate, but their financial literacy is often lacking.
CP Chem and Sweeny ISD partnered with Junior Achievement to bring the JA Economics for Success program to the students. This is the fourth year Chevron Phillips employees sponsored the volunteers for the Junior Achievement middle grade program for Sweeny Junior High students.
“Bringing awareness of educational importance along with life choices is a foundation for these kids’ future,” Chris Holesovsky of Chevron Phillips said. “While you don’t have to have a clear path at this age, you have to have at least the beginning of your foundation. Great lessons.”
Through JA Economics for Success, students learn the importance of exploring career options based on their skills, interests and values. They also learn about spending money within a budget; saving and investing wisely; and using credit cautiously. The program also demonstrates the economic benefits of staying in school. These students learn through hands-on games and activities to make a connection between what they learn in school and how it can be applied to the real world.
“JA Economics for Success correlates with the Texas Education Agency’s criteria for middle-grade financial literacy curriculum,” Junior Achievement President Kim Effenberger said. “This is one of my favorite programs, because it really gets students to think about their future, make informed decisions, set goals and explore career paths as well as touching on personal finance and budgeting. We want to thank Chevron Phillips Chemical for their continued support in bringing these vital programs to the youth of our area, as well as Sweeny ISD for allowing us in the classrooms with the students.”
As part of the day, each student was randomly given an occupation card listing the potential gross and net income per month. Each then had to balance their budget, spending a certain amount for housing, clothing, entertainment, transportation and food while still budgeting for savings.
They learned some occupations come with a higher income than others, but to achieve the higher income would often require additional school and training. Other lessons include: how insurance and deductibles work, what types of scenarios affect your credit rating, how credit cards and interest work, what types of insurance are there and the risk of going without.
“Students were great and participated in all the games,” Chevron Phillips volunteer Maison Broadhead said. “Based on our recap, the students learned a lot about setting career goals, budgeting and how credit and debit cards work.”
Junior Achievement encourages everyone to talk to their kids about money and saving. Thanks to several annual fundraisers and local supporters, JA is able to offer programs free to any classroom in the county and are always interested in training volunteers to reach more youth with these vital life lessons. Call 979-549-0800 for information.
