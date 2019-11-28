The Brazoria Lions Club’s annual gun raffle drawing, that is now more than a decade old, takes place Dec. 12 with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation Lloyd Thomas Gym, 205 N. Nevada St., Brazoria.
As of Monday, there were still a limited number of tickets available. Look for Brazoria Lions selling them out in the community at Stewart’s in Brazoria, McCoy’s in Brazoria, Cutom T-Shirts in Brazoria and A.W. Davis Tire and Auto among other places. If there are any tickets still for sale, Brazoria Lions will have a booth at the Sugarplum Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the American Legion Hall in Brazoria.
Raffle tickets are $20 each or 6 for $100 and can be purchased from any Brazoria Lions Club member. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold.
The event will offer four large prizes in addition to the traditional long guns: 96 hunting rifles (no shotguns this year), a Toro Time Cutter Zero Turn Mower, a 360 Z Zero Turn Mower, an STX Series Lawn Tractor and a Polaris Sportsman 450 4x4. Though winners don’t need to be present, ticket holders are entitled to a barbecue sandwich, chips and a drink catered by Kenjo’s at the event for no additional charge. Take-out plates will not be available.
The meal and social hour is from 6 to 7 p.m. and are followed by the drawing. There will also be a live auction for a limited number of items and additional drawings at the event. Guns will be available for pick up starting at about 10 p.m. that night.
The 100 prizes of the gun raffle are listed on the raffle ticket and must be claimed within 30 days of the drawing. Winners will have choices of calibers on models drawn on-hand and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. All gun winners must pass a NICS background check.
This is the major fundraising effort for the Brazoria Lions Club. Proceeds benefit Brazoria Lions Club projects giving money to the West of the Brazos community such as the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, the Brazoria Community Library, the elderly, the Little League, Boy Scouts, sending handicapped children to the Lions camp in Kerrville, gift cards for Hurricane Harvey victims, Celebrate America and other initiatives as necessary.
Purchase tickets before they run out. For information and ticket availability, call 979-798-4444.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.