BRAZORIA
Peaceful Rest dues deadline Saturday
Peaceful Rest Cemetery of Brazoria reminds all family plot owners that the annual upkeep fee for the year 2020 is now due.
All family plot owners have a five-year limit before they forfeit their unused spaces. Family plot owners who are not current are advised to contact Peaceful Rest Cemetery before Saturday.
For payment or questions, call 979-798-1261.
