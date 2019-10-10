WEST COLUMBIA — Sons of the American Revolution Cradle of Texas Chapter 33 recognized members Bill Greenwood of Lake Jackson and Cecil Ferguson of Liverpool on their 10-year membership anniversaries during its recent meeting.
The chapter also inducted six new members when it met Sept. 14 at Baytown Seafood.
Bill Sanders (Louise), Chapter Registrar) inducted the new members: Donald C. Congdon Jr. of West Columbia; Gavin Jake Congdon of West Columbia; David S. Hall of Sweeny; David E. Hall of Port LaVaca; Joe D. Hudgins of Hungerford; and Jason B. Miller of Palacios.
Longtime chapter member Arnold Seidule of Lake Jackson presented each adult member with a Texas Society Challenge. Seidule, who served in many positions within the chapter and as Texas Society District 7 vice president, announced he will be relocating to the Conroe would not be attending for the foreseeable future. His leadership and guidance will be missed.
The chapter also presented the SAR Medal for Heroism to Detective Lt. Stephen P. Bailey of the Lake Jackson Police Department and the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal to Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy Rachel N. Houston. Both honors are considered Public Service Medals by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, and as such, are published in the Public Service Medal Pamphlet, presented at the National Society Sons of the American Congress each year.
The Sons of the American Revolution is the largest male lineage organization in the U.S. Each member documents their lineage back to at least one patriot who served or provided critical services during the American Revolution.
The next meeting of Cradle of Texas Chapter 33 will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Dragonfly, 125 S. Fulton St. in Wharton. Information about the organization can be found at www.cradletxsar.org or www.nssar.org.
