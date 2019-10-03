Hang loose enjoying an island vibe at the Friends of the River San Bernard annual “Escape to the Tropics” fundraiser party at 6 p.m. Saturday. The event will be under the FOR Community Center Pavilion on the east bank of the San Bernard River, 20450 CR 510 B.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their most colorful resort attire — Hawaiian shirts, colorful muumuus and flip-flops. They will be greeted with a lei as they enter the event.
An island-inspired Beachbum Barbecue is planned, with adult beverages or iced tea. A live auction follows the meal featuring a King Cooker heavy-duty portable outdoor boiling cart on wheels, a progressive dinner for six served at riverside host homes and a raffle of two Ruger handguns.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Call ticket committee chairman Brett at 713-206-5866 for information.
The fundraising event supports the programs of Friends of the River. The Environmental Committee’s public education programs held at the FOR Community Center are free and open to the public. They cover subjects such as Master Gardener programs, care and maintenance of septic systems, boating safety training, a fish catch ’em and cook ’em class, care and maintenance of water wells, fire safety and bird identification.
Other FOR programs include Adopt-a-Highway cleanup of 2 miles of FM 2611 at the Churchill bridge, annual river cleanups, monthly Texas Stream Team water quality testing and bottled water at Brazoria County Day in Austin. Involvement with the youth living in the San Bernard watershed includes the FOR River Ranger program for fifth-grade science students and six $1,000 scholarships for graduating high school seniors living in the area.
Go to www.sanbernardriver.com to find out what’s happening on the river.
