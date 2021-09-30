Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- LJPD pursues car; driver yet to be found
- COVID claims longtime firefighter
- Freeport man arrested in Richwood burglary
- Employers respond to federal vaccine mandates
- Angleton house fire under investigation for arson
- Billy Thad Yates
- West Columbia community leaders hit the spotlight
- Roscoe Higgins
- Post-hurricane, Brazoria County weathers another COVID-19 spike
- Shirley Maxine Day Price
Images
Videos
Commented
- Acclaims and a shame for Sept. 3, 2021 (14)
- BYRON YORK: Everyone could see ugly end coming (12)
- ACCLAIMS AND A SHAME: H-E-B lends a helping hand after Nicholas (10)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Speak up to school boards about masks (7)
- Angleton ISD mandates masks; Clute Intermediate attendance to be optional (7)
- LYNN ASHBY: Texas voter participation still dismal (7)
- Unapproved ivermectin use can have serious side effects, doctors warn (6)
- Letters to the editor for Sept. 18, 2021 (5)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: The Houston Chronicle on the human cost of political theatrics at the U.S.-Mexico border (5)
- Abbott rips vaccine mandate for large employers (5)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: New maps are more politics as usual (5)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Districts smartly proactive (4)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Border crisis has no easy answer (4)
- New 22nd District 'outragous,' top county Dem says (3)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: We shouldn't need another 9/11 to unite us (3)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Register damage to qualify for aid (3)
- Post-hurricane, Brazoria County weathers another COVID-19 spike (3)
- Jones Creek dismisses deputy over video (2)
- BYRON YORK: 2 questions about Afghan refugees (2)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Success stories should be funded (2)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Recognize Underground Railroad (2)
- Michael Doyle Austin (2)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Texas, US lawyered up, set to go (2)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Appellate court finds Paxton whistleblower claim laughable (2)
- Abbott calls 3rd special session (2)
- Letter to the editor for Sept. 16, 2021 (2)
- GUEST COLUMN: Why Should We Care About Meth Addicted Trout (1)
- Employers respond to federal vaccine mandates (1)
- BUDDY SCOTT: (1)
- Danbury ISD closes high school, BISD offers optional attendance (1)
- Five things to know about Texas’ second special session (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Port shirking promise of fair treatment (1)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Afghan war reshaped America (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: 2022 campaign issues already emerging (1)
- Pandemic has worsened Texas teacher shortage (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Support for unions climbing for reason (1)
- Texas Legislature adjourns second special session after passing more of Gov. Greg Abbott’s priorities (1)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Courts must act to protect Americans (1)
- Sehon Lester Warneke, II (1)
- John Winder (1)
- Lisa Benson cartoon for Sept. 28, 2021 (1)
- Commissioners receive initial redistricting assessment (1)
- Anthony “Tony” Standley (1)
- Juanita Annabelle Soto Powell (1)
- Tracy Lynn Womack (1)
- Drug court program celebrates eight success stories (1)
- Justice Dept. sues Texas, says abortion law unconstitutional (1)
- Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province (1)
- William Grant Hewitt (1)
- Number of those without power continues to drop (1)
- 2 men shot in Freeport; details scarce (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Fixing foster care not a priority (1)
- DAVID SHRIBMAN: Biden already writing legacy (1)
- New congressional districts aim to protect incumbents (1)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: White House misled on migrants (1)
- BYRON YORK: Democrats are starting to panic (1)
- Jack Laney Rongey (1)
- Trump keeps up pressure for wider Texas election audit (1)
- Monty Lee Hanna (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for Sept. 24, 2021 (1)
- Joyce Estelle Davenport (1)
- Melvis Wendall “Red” Cranfill (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- A.P. Beutel Elementary wins the National Blue Ribbon Award
- Emergency responders mostly prepared for power losses
- Arrest made in case of swimming suspect
- Brazoria council approves tax rate
- Updates for Sept. 30, 2021
- Thomas passes around the love
- Volleyball teams hit district stretch run
- Angleton, Danbury continue volleyball seasons
Newsletters
