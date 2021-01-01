Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Community mourns Sam Williams, a community father and servant
- Lost dog comes home after 16 months away
- THE SCOOP: Shanghai Restaurant getting major overhaul
- Trees requested to restore beach dunes
- Learning, adjustments ahead for Stallman as sheriff
- Former bars adapt by serving food within guidelines
- Donald Wayne Cranfill
- Jack “Cowboy” Jordan Bevers, Jr.
- Neal Preston O’Neal, Jr. “PJ”
- Luke C. Guidry, Sr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter to the editor for Dec. 5, 2020 (12)
- LYNN ASHBY: Being ranked last doesn't always last (12)
- Letters to the editor for Dec. 15, 2020 (10)
- BYRON YORK: Pelosi to blame for lack of aid bill (6)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Texas has real problems. Austin PD isn’t one of them. (5)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: 'Warp Speed' impressive government achievement (4)
- Letter to the editor for Dec. 31, 2020 (4)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Teachers deserve recognition (3)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Offshore oil platform foes should be heard (3)
- Robert Eugene “Bobby” Monical (3)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- School districts look hopefully toward 2021
- County looks to continue growth and expansion in 2021
- Coastal communities looking to develop infrastructure, conservation projects
- Bulldogs get win on basketball court
- Cougars get best of Panthers
- Community calendar for Jan. 1, 2021
- Texas county official suspect in defacing old ‘Negroes’ sign
- Texas hospitals hit new COVID high for fifth straight day
Online Poll
Should servers be required to share tips with other restaurant staff?
Employers could soon require waiters and other tipped restaurant workers to share with non-tipped, back-of-house staff such as dishwashers and cooks, a new regulation announced by the Labor Department indicates.
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.