Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pulse Magazine interviewed Maria Diaz while she was working to stem a COVID surge in an out-of-state hospital. She was there to relieve staffers who were near exhaustion. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTHE SCOOP: La Madeleine again ready to say bonjour to Lake JacksonDavis stands by brake claim amid DA's findingAngleton ISD purchases new facilityThree vehicle crash, one injuredDr. Michael Andrew McCannJoyce Peltier Hale DixonDistrict Clerk race heats up after investigationCharles “Chuck” Dean PateOyster Creek K-9 unit working to clean up the cityJohn Thomas Suggs Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedANALYSIS: How the latest Trump-Russia filing generated buzz (3)1 dead, 1 wounded in convenience store shooting (3)LYNN ASHBY: The ballot is not in the mail (2)Council approves probes of Pena, Brimage (2)Letter to the editor for Jan. 20, 2022 (2)Boys and Girls Club turns 50 years into a celebration (1)Can the US find enough natural gas sources to neutralize Russia's energy leverage over Europe? (1)BUDDY SCOTT: (1)Billy E. Lanier (1)Beverly Jean Jones (1)Lauren Ashley Anderson (1)Florida Mae Hall (1)BUDDY SCOTT: (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: It's time for schools to end mask mandates (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Paxton fails to shied himself from the law (1)Charlotte Ann Haris (1)Primary candidate claims political intent on severed brake lines (1)Donald George Hunter (1)East End endangered (1)Victim identified in Sunday shooting (1)Marshall Byron Yarborough (1)Richard Chafin (1)LYNN ASHBY: Engered Species: The Paper Tigers (1)Davis stands by brake claim amid DA's finding (1)Clive Merle Brown Rush (1)James O’Brien Rowell (1)Michael Allen Carlton (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Accused sees his day in court after three years All means all at Brazosport High School Brazoswood’s state-qualifying wrestlers thrive together under different circumstances Lady Victors stymie BCS in bi-district matchup Lady ’Necks off to a hot start Texans will vote on tax measures in May Brazoswood Health Science HOSA Students Quality for State 2022 Blotter for Feb. 18, 2022 Online Poll If the gubernatorial primaries happened today, who would have your vote? You voted: Greg Abbott Don Huffines Allen West A Democrat Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Brazoria County Sheriffs Office. + 2 Notice Bidders-SEALED PRO Rondald Notice to Advertisement and Invitation Tank Mixer Sealed Proposals-2204CCP, docks 1,2,3&5 sheet pile repairs Bess, Mireles, + 3 PR4218 PR4183 Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.