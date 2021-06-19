Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman gets life in prison for ordering homicide
- Brazosport College to receive $3 million donation
- Harris takes over Sweeny softball program
- Seth defeats Brooks in Lake Jackson City Council runoff
- State mandates lifeguards by Gulf jetties, piers
- Emergency planners urge Angleton residents to prepare early for hurricanes
- Timothy Alan Brown, Sr.
- Driver killed in rollover crash
- Brazoria businesses share space, success
- Guy Johnathan Crawford
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letters to the editor for June 10, 2021 (11)
- BYRON YORK: Democrats thwart will of the majority (11)
- Acclaims and a shame for May 21, 2021 (9)
- Memorial Day is more than just a day off (8)
- AP FACT CHECK: Pipeline hack to blame for gas prices (7)
- BYRON YORK: Crime surge followed Floyd death (6)
- BYRON YORK: Filibuster frustration boils over (6)
- Necessity of training debated with 'constitutional carry' (6)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Progress made on public access (5)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Mud flung from both sandboxes (5)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: McConaughey would liven up next year's gubernatorial election (4)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Nurses refusing vaccine wrong (4)
- DAVID SHRIBMAN: Temper history with modern judgment (3)
- COMMENTARY: Arizona election case will speak volumes (3)
- COMMENTARY: Different ideologies needed to bring about change (2)
- DAVID SHRIBMAN: Biden facing challenges from all sides (2)
- Decades later, old friends Mark Comneck and Kalean Bowie retire together (2)
- Letter to the editor for June 2, 2021 (1)
- Jacqueline Faye Cox (1)
- BYRON YORK: Democrats trapped in echo chamber (1)
- Robert “Bobby” Louis Horky (1)
- Katherine Marie Guillory Rinker (1)
- Deal reached on permitless handgun bill (1)
- Letter to the editor for May 27, 2021 (1)
- Letter to the editor (1)
- Letter to the editor for June 5, 2021 (1)
- Cleanup plan in the works for Chocolate Bay watershed (1)
- Lisa Benson toon for June 11, 2021 (1)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Ensure Alamo artifacts are authentic (1)
- Local agricultural takes wait and see approach through changing weather (1)
- Missing boater recovered in Matagorda County (1)
- San Bernard dredging to commence soon (1)
- Facts named top newspaper of its class (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Power grid issues unaddressed (1)
- Election 2020 House Democrats (1)
- Seth defeats Brooks in Lake Jackson City Council runoff (1)
- Special session certain as legislators exit (1)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Texas trick-shot masters use influence for good (1)
- Jo Beth Williams Barnhill (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for June 18, 2021 (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for June 11, 2021 (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Paxton makes for attractive target (1)
- Francisco “Frank” Salinas Jr. (1)
- Mabel Louise Clark (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Sheriff living up to call for change (1)
- John Aaron Arrazolo, Sr. (1)
- Murph Challenge brings unity (1)
- Tamara Green (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Republicans going wall to wall (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: 'Just once' can result in forever (1)
- Scope of Brazoria County unemployment fraud problem cloudy (1)
- 'In God We Trust' sign in schools could be required (1)
- Brooks, Seth in runoff for LJ council (1)
- Robert Ariail toon for June 17, 2021 (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Windstorm insurance should be self-supporting (1)
- Power could be in short supply (1)
- Voting Bills Texas (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- Eight decades later: Brazoria County Library System celebrates anniversary
- Two men charged with murder in November death
- Churches seeing people return to pews
- Councilman resigns from seat to take over public works
- Sweeny starting pitcher named The Facts' MVP
- Two ejected in single-vehicle crash
- Father's Day recipes meat expectations
- Juniors rule The Facts' Southern Brazoria County individual honors
Online Poll
What are your summer vacation plans?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.