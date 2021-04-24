PEARLAND — Having handled the Clear Spring Chargers twice during the regular season, the Brazoswood Bucs were supposed to have done the same in their third meeting. Despite pulling out a 12-9 victory, in some ways it just didn’t seem like a satisfying win.
“We didn’t finish our shots, we were hitting the bar and were sailing the ball over the cage whether right or left and we were getting frustrated and we were fouling people,” Brazoswood water polo coach Robert Brown said. “On some of those fouls, we got ejected, so we didn’t play with our composure and they played great. We had played them twice already and we didn’t have any problems with them in either time but they were ready to play and we were not.”
The Bucs (14-3) outplayed the Chargers in the first seven minutes, outshooting them 10-1 and taking a 2-0 lead after goals by Mason Potter and Anthony Sury.
With less than a minute gone by in the second period, Trey Ponzi made it 3-0, B'wood, but Springs got on the board when Jack Leone skipped one past Buc goaltender Patrick Martin to close the gap to 3-1.
At 2:58 before halftime, Sury found Ben Latta on the right side of the pool to give the Bucs a 4-1 lead.
Leading 5-2 with 15 seconds left, the Chargers got a golden opportunity when Sean Brown fouled a Charger, giving them a penalty shot. But Martin came up with a huge save to keep that score at 5-2 at the half.
The closest Springs got to the Bucs in the second half happened with 3:35 left in the third period as the Bucs were a man down and Micah Keown made them pay to close the deficit to 6-4.
Brazoswood took a three-goal lead, 10-7, into the final seven minutes.
Goals by Ponzi and Ethan Lower in the final quarter were enough for the Bucs to hold on.
In the semifinal round, The Bucs will play either Clear Lake or Alvin next week.
“We are where we want to be but we are not finished and need to work on some things to get better,” Brown said. “We needed to play as we did against (Pearland) Dawson last week, if we could pull that back in we should be fine.”
Sury led the Bucs with three goals in the victory.
