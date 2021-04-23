Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.