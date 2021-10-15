26 local students accepted into Brazosport College Catalyst program

Brooks and Colton Vandergrifft of Sorrell Construction, Equipment & Materials, invested $25,000 toward Brazosport ISD's CTE Major Giving Campaign. The money will go toward creating a strong and sustainable pipeline of future leaders and workforce, and will increase the district's potential to grow, a district news release states.

