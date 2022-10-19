Oct 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Aaron Ennis, Brazosport ISD; Danny Massey, Brazosport ISD; David Winder, BASF; Brad Morrison, BASF, and wife, Cheryl at the Brazosport Chamber Banquet. Myles, Brad and Cheryl Morrison. Brad received the Shanghai Magnolia Award. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrazoria County Fair Association welcomes 2022 Fair QueenPower outage near hospital suspends trafficPOLICE BEAT: Freeport councilman arrested on DWI chargeBetty Jean DarthardRockey's event barn lost to fireOvernight standoff ends with arrestSusan Webb JureckaSusan Webb JureckaFreedom House deadline looms; pastor says program expenses were 'bleeding'Roughnecks dominate Sweeny in rivalry win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Paxton shows true character again (4)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Legislators must protect wind, boost natural gas (2)Susan Webb Jurecka (2)Edward W. (Bill) Leshikar, Jr. (2)Darriel Loyd Johnson (1)James Reid Perry (1)What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? (1)Angleton to grow by thousands of rooftops (1)NATURE NOTES: Texas Coral Snakes: Do Not Touch! (1)Brazoria County Fair celebrated by several generations (1)Elizabeth Aslakson Mathis (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Former Freedom House residents file writ for reentry ELECTION Q&A Incumbent county judge faces drainage official in reelection bid CBISD asks taxpayers for bond to renovate high school Shop Local Showcase gives light to local businesses THE SCOOP: 'Unsustainable' housing market undergoing changes Columbia clinches 1st district volleyball title CONVERSATIONS WITH GIN: Sayes shows what determination can accomplish SHOUT OUTS: Kindness defines Green's life Online Poll What will be the most significant factor in who you decide to vote for in the Nov. 8 general election? You voted: Party affiliation The economy/fiscal policy Abortion stance Campaign promises Candidate's experience/background Other Don't plan to vote Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. The Facts Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Cause# Sheriff's Sale RFP 22-09-001 Administration Public ITB# ITB#23-0 Pre-engineered metal Septic Systems at 2157 CR 529, RFQ 002-2022 Engineering Design Rehab of Dunbar water storage Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.