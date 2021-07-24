Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Jackson Murder Trial Starts
- Angleton daycare shuts down amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Teenager accused of holding ex-girlfriend against her will
- Victim's coworker says couple had 'weird' dynamic
- Procedural confusion prevents officer's discipline
- Clute PD, Houston Bomb Squad recover explosive
- Man accused of threatening captain
- Lake Jackson received $321,000 bill for February freeze
- Vacant house catches fire in Angleton
- Nancy Janette Allen
Images
Videos
Commented
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Dem departure surprise to no one (13)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Free tuition benefits both students and college (10)
- Letter to the editor (7)
- GOP mulls options after House Democrats flee state (7)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Remember the First Amendment (6)
- Angleton daycare shuts down amid COVID-19 outbreak (6)
- BYRON YORK: The 2020 polling disaster (5)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Abbott's cash advantage keeps building (5)
- BYRON YORK: Justice Dept. leading political fight (4)
- Republicans, Democrats and the vaccine (4)
- Letter to the editor (4)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Michigan GOP report shows Trump lost (4)
- Acclaims and a shame for June 25, 2021 (4)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Abbott vetoes heartless, arbitrary (4)
- Voting bills put into play (4)
- Acclaims and a shame for July 2, 2021 (3)
- COVID number higher based on late lab results (3)
- House speaker offers free flight back for missing Democrats (2)
- Delta variant on minds of county officials (2)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Marijuana legalization in Texas a pipe dream (2)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: 'Ocean' shows how consensus evolves (2)
- Voting restrictions, bail reform bill breeze through Senate (2)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Surfside discipline process flawed (2)
- DAVID SHRIBMAN: Biden victory lap premature (2)
- Police seeking Home Depot robber (2)
- More jobs available than those on unemployment (2)
- BYRON YORK: Capitol riot case representative (2)
- Charleen Carole Rhone (1)
- Letter to the editor (1)
- Cynde Marie Moore Schiller (1)
- ANALYSIS: Why We’ll Likely Never Know Whether a Covid Lab Leak Happened in China (1)
- Sweeny Baseball Camp (1)
- Acclaims and a shame for July 23, 2021 (1)
- ANALYSIS: Much of what we 'know' about the Declaration is wrong (1)
- JoAnn Stratton Horak (1)
- LYNN ASHBY: A Wealth of Suggestions (1)
- Athletes are allowed to express their rights (1)
- Fred Oberhelman (1)
- Election reform, critical race theory on special session agenda (1)
- Mary Ellen Crocker (1)
- Reaching herd immunity doesn't mean fight's over (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: ERCOT can’t have it both ways (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Overrun shelters need support (1)
- AG's office defends Abbott veto of legislative funding (1)
- Lawmakers move to restore their funding (1)
- Dow to host community health webinar Wednesday (1)
- Unvaccinated account for all but 43 deaths since February (1)
- LYNN ASHBY: Redundant — Again (1)
- Veterans receiving support from each other (1)
- Corey Blake Wicke (1)
- Sixth Texas Democrat in Washington, D.C., tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Noisiest branch of government heads into overtime (1)
- BUDDY SCOTT: Commercials shouldn't mock our parents (1)
- Marijuana legalization coming in Texas, local supports say (1)
- ROSS RAMSEY: State leaders answering only to base (1)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Learn why this area was vital to Texas independence (1)
- Ruth Hawley (1)
- YVONNE MINTZ: Economics don't support more print days (1)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: UFO report leaves us to believe what we wish (1)
- Floyd Colgate Johnson (1)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- Accused killer's claim about legal filing disproved in court
- Beach bacteria blamed on rainfall
- Art league receives Members Challenge
- Firefighters shave their heads for secretary battling cancer
- Reutzel enjoying success with Roth Motorsports partnership
- Football magazine has plenty of content
- BINK GRIMES: Trout and redfish cruising the beachfront
- BRAZOS TALES: Annexation opponents lose fight
Online Poll
What are your summer vacation plans?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.