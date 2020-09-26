ANGLETON — Able to rotate three quarterbacks under center, spread the ball among multiple running backs and a defense that didn’t give up much, the Angleton Wildcats roasted the visiting Galveston Ball Toros, 42-13, at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday afternoon to open the 2020 season.
In a pandemic year that had Class 5A and 6A programs delay their first games until this weekend, the Wildcats looked pretty fresh with three weeks of practice under their belts.
“I am really proud. We played our first game of the year on a Saturday afternoon, and it's been nice and cool for the last few weeks for practice, but this was the hottest day that we’ve had since we’ve been back together,” Angleton head football coach Jason Brittain said. “So they showed up and battled and I thought both sides of the ball and special teams played real good. I mean, defensively we gave up two plays — two touchdowns — so we will get those things corrected, but I thought it was a well-rounded football game where everybody contributed to that win.”
Coming out with a fast-moving offense that went without a huddle at times and using nine different running backs, Angleton ran for 328 yards on 54 carries. Senior running back JT Anderson used his bulky, 6-foot, 235-pound frame to punish the Toros time again. He finished with 102 yards on 15 carries.
“The front line was blocking good and they were opening up some holes, which created a lot of space for me to get through,” Anderson said. "But I just wanted to come out here and have fun with my teammates and get this win.”
Some of Anderson's runs didn't look like they would go for much, but he refused to go down, sometimes carrying three or four Galveston players as he churned for extra yards.
“I am the power runner on the team, but I can still move and I just tried getting as many yards as I could so we can accomplish what we need to and allow our defense to get us the ball right back,” Anderson said.
One big question mark for the Wildcats was the quarterback position with no starter named going into the opener. Junior Jordan Pickett got the nod and played most of the contest, running for 51 yards on 13 rushes and giving the Wildcats another option in the run game. Picket also complete 12-of-17 passes for 73 yards, including 7-of-8 in the second half.
“I thought Pickett did a good job. It was his first time to start at quarterback, and he managed the offense,” Brittain said. “I thought he made good decisions, thought he was smart and tough. He did a good job throwing the ball, running the ball and just getting us in the right place.”
Angleton started the game with a 14-play, 70-yard drive that ended when Anderson waltzed into the end zone on a 3-yard score for a 7-0 lead with 5:45 left in the first.
In a switch of tempo, speed back Kheriy Humphrey came in and walked into the end zone untouched from two yards out top double the Angleton lead to 14-0 with 7:33 left before halftime.
“We’ve always had backs, and it's nice when you have different types of backs where you can throw different things at a defense,” Brittain said. “We ran a whole lot of plays on the offense and ran it with a fast tempo so we were able to wear them down. Being able to hit inside, outside, bringing in big backs, fast backs, it just kept that defense off balance.”
Before halftime, the Wildcats made ir 21-0 when junior Isiah Williams scooted in on two-yard score.
While the offense was taking care of their part, the defense wasn’t giving up as Galveston Ball managed only 29 yards of offense with a first down in the opening two quarters. Undersized defensive end John Price used all of his 180 pounds to make quite a few plays in the backfield, including tackles for loss, sacks and a fumble recovery in the second half.
“Price is a tough guy, and here at Angleton we have tough players,” Brittain said. “He’s always where he needs to be and is playing very hard. And when one plays hard and plays the scheme, good things are going to happen.”
Ball didn't roll over in the second half, executing two big plays in the third period and almost a third. One was a short pass from Seth Williams to Nehemiah Noel, who left the Wildcat defense chasing after him for an 86-yard score with 6:07 left as the Tors closed within a 21-6 deficit.
After getting the ball back again in the third, running back Dylan Parish skilfully eluded a few tacklers and turned on the jets to cover 86 yards into the end zone to make it a one-score game, 21-13.
With the momentum clearly on the Tors' (0-1) side, what could have been an even bigger play happened on Angleton’s next offensive series. On first down, freshman quarterback Adrian Ewells threw a pass to his left where he thought was an open Wildcat, but Anthony Black stepped into the path and took off for 53 yards into the end zone. The play was nullified, though, when Ball was caught with too many men on the field.
“We knew they had two big-time playmakers with No. 2 at receiver and their No. 9 at running back, and both made a play,” Brittain said. “So sometimes when you play good athletes like that, all they need is a little seam. So we just need to make sure those seams don’t happen next time.”
Angleton took a breath after the near-miss then needed just four plays to score on a 19-yard run by Myalek Woods and lead 28-13 with 26 seconds left in the period.
The Wildcats scored twice more in the final quarter as Williams rambled in from five yards out and a three-yard punch-in by third-string quarterback Kaden Brooks.
“It was a good start, but like I tell most, we don’t have to win a championship in Week 1, so we just want to get better each week and this week was a great start,” Brittain said.
Angleton (1-0) will continue its homestand Friday by hosting Bellaire Episcopal.
