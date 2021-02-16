The Facts has been without power at its Clute office since late Monday, making it impossible to create and print a normal edition of the newspaper. Our backup printing location in Galveston is having similar problems.
All content will be posted directly to our website, which will remain open to all visitors during this weather and power crisis. We will return to producing a print and e-edition as soon as feasible after electricity returns to our building.
Our office also will remain closed until power returns, meaning our circulation, billing, advertising, obituaries and classifieds services will not be available. Our news staff is working remotely and will continue providing the latest news and features you expect.
Thank you to our loyal subscribers and readers for your patience as we navigate yet another unprecedented emergency. We will continue to provide you with the important Community News you have come to expect.
