- Pearland woman latest COVID-related death
- Brazoria woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend
- Lake Jackson man dead, city has most new cases
- Angleton, Freeport have most new cases
- Dog found deceased following Angleton fire
- County cases fall under 100, though “still high”
- Angleton mayor hopeful downward trend is coming
- THE SCOOP: Angleton chicken restaurant open for business
- Not everyone being tested for COVID-19 is feeling ill
- BISD back to school plan "flexible" to align with guidance, community needs
Commented
- MICHAEL MORRIS: COVID 'truthers' are disheartening (42)
- Letters to the editor for July 11, 2020 (25)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Vaccine news shows progress (18)
- Tempers flare over assault claim at WC meeting (14)
- Letters to the editor for July 9, 2020 (13)
- YVONNE MINTZ: Local Journalism Sustainability Act to aid businesses, readers, and news (12)
- DAVID SHRIBMAN: November outcome uncertain as ever (12)
- GUEST COLUMN: Response to The Facts’ Mail-In Ballot Editorial (11)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Remote learning more about protecting teachers, staff (11)
- GUEST COLUMN: Businesses essential, not masks (10)
- Highest daily recoveries reported; LJ man's death raises toll to 31
- Danbury ISD hope to meet teacher and student safety needs
- Noise, flooding concerns raised about Angleton bus barn
- Industry adjusts to virus protection for workforce
- Sweeny hospital cook serves for smiles
- Danbury seniors prepared for life after high school
- Updates for July 23, 2020
- Former Bulldog head coach retires
