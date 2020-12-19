Today's e-Edition
- Brazosport ISD shortens school day, awards employee stipend
- Two more schools shift online as vaccine shipments approach
- Father, two children die in Angleton wreck
- Person found dead in LJ of suspected homicide
- Justin Wayne Pena, Cameron Anthony Pena and Camila Rose Pena
- Cheyenne Iris Mae Kirkpatrick Weisinge
- Daily COVID case record obliterated; two added to death toll
- Danny Damian
- Man pronounced dead after crash into Lake Jackson house
- Justin Wayne Pena
- Letter to the editor for Dec. 5, 2020 (12)
- LYNN ASHBY: Being ranked last doesn't always last (12)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Reagan, Trump had glaring difference (12)
- Letters to the editor for Dec. 15, 2020 (10)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Election is over; time to govern (10)
- ROSS RAMSEY: System of choosing leaders under siege (6)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: 'Warp Speed' impressive government achievement (4)
- GUEST COLUMN: Be patient with election result (4)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Teachers deserve recognition (3)
- BYRON YORK: Pelosi to blame for lack of aid bill (3)
- Accountability ratings paused, STAAR testing will proceed
- Kids, cops put shine on holiday season
- Salvation Army falling behind projected financial goal
- HAY THERE: Top-notch grass needed for quality cattle
- Lady Exporters dominate Needville at home
- Influential county leaders retire, share memories
- Consistency helps Ships to district win against Needville
- SUNDAY SERMON: Whose Child is This?
