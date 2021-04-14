Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet impresses on opening day
- Brazoria County in running for new Dow foam facility
- EDC orders Lucy Goose to vacate
- Clute residents fight rezoning in College Park
- 2 proposed LJ housing development move ahead
- Brook Ercell Jeter, III
- Kevin Mayer
- Eric “Chato” Vasquez
- MariaElena Casas
- Mark Lowell Summers
Images
Videos
Commented
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Vaccines best path to achieve immunity (17)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Words get in way of real dialogue (8)
- County law enforcement honors slain trooper (7)
- Acclaims and a shame for April 9, 2021 (6)
- ROSS RAMSEY: Texas trinity doesn't always enjoy breakfast (6)
- Letters to the editor for April 1, 2021 (4)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Vaccinators not getting enough credit (4)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Protecting border must remain a priority (4)
- Letter to the editor for April 8, 2021 (4)
- COMMENTARY: Unaccompanied kids are a crisis (4)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- Brazoria County in running for new Dow foam facility
- Sheriff's office adds new K9 to patrol
- THE SCOOP: Junque Rescuers moves downtown
- Richwood to pursue funding for floodgates
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine hasn't caused issues in county
- West Columbia starts on elevated storage tank on Loggins
- Actors stretch themselves, offer something relatable in “The Last Five Years”
- Calhoun silences Buccaneers
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.