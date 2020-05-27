Eight people younger than 60 years old were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and half are younger than 20, Brazoria County announced.
None of the cases reported Wednesday were identified to be from any Brazoria County long-term care facilities, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We have no employees or residents of any of our care facilities today, which is a good thing, at least,” Sebesta said.
A boy Alvin and a girl from Manvel, both younger 10 years old, tested positive for COVID-19, the county data shows, as well as two girls from Alvin in the 10 to 19 age range.
One man from Alvin and another from Pearland, both in their 30s, tested positive for the virus, and one woman in her 40s from Alvin tested positive as well, according to Brazoria County data.
The county has had 861 total cases, with 390 remaining active, and five probable. The number of people recovered is 454, and 12 people have died from COVID-19 complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.